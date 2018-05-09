Where would we be without our mothers?

Don’t look now, but Sunday is Mother’s Day. Actually, I’m just kidding. You are free to look all you want as soon as you and I are finished here.
Whether we are liberal or conservative; black or white; rich or poor; speak English or habla Espanol; live in God’s Country (aka Georgia) or are from up north where all the buildings are rusted and it snows 10 months a year, we share one thing in common: We all have or have had a mother.
There is a lot of weird stuff happening these days, but I don’t think we have found a way yet to birth babies without one. At least I hope not. I don’t want to think of a world without mommas.
I am an authority on mothers. I am married to one and the father of one, the grandfather of one and hope to be — sooner rather than later — the grandfather of two.
I have told you on several occasions about my own mother. She was a stem-winder. I’m not sure how this DNA stuff works, but it is fairly obvious to our family that my brother, Bob, got most of our dad’s genes. He is quiet, thoughtful, kind and chock-full of integrity – the solid rock in our clan. Me? I swim in my mother’s gene pool –funny, acerbic and as blunt as a sledgehammer.
My momma didn’t stand on the sidelines and complain. She got involved. I can’t think of an organization she belonged to that she didn’t end up running. She is probably chairing the monthly meeting of God’s Angel Corps in heaven as we speak.
After our dad died, Momma moved into a retirement home with a vow to not get involved in anything. She just wanted to read all the books she could and enjoy a life of leisure. I bet her $10 that it wouldn’t be long before she was in charge of something there. She took my bet and a few months later sent me a $10 bill along with an announcement that she had been named chaplain of the retirement home.
