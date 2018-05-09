Calamity at the Ellis household

It’s been a sad week indeed in the Ellis household. The young dishwasher died and cast a pall over us all. We’d been expecting it, even though we hoped and prayed it wouldn’t happen. After all, the poor thing is a mere 8 years old—far too young to be leaving us behind so soon. Larry, my live-in mechanical genius, had done all he could with it and even asked Mr. Google for help.
On the off chance that some other mechanical genius could revive it, I called a Hazlehurst repairman to come quickly and assess the situation. Remember that I live in Pine Grove and am nearly as close to Hazlehurst as to Baxley.
“I’ll be there Monday,” he assured me.
He didn’t show, nor did he call. On Tuesday, he called at 11 a.m. and said he was on Buck Head Road. He wanted directions to our house. There was a minor problem in sending him to our house. Only the dogs were home. We were in Waycross visiting the doctor about my recovering broken arm.
“No problem,” he said. “I’ll see you tomorrow.”
He didn’t come the next day nor the next. He didn’t come at all, and I didn’t call him again. I’d had enough. I called a Baxley repairman.
“I’ll be there tomorrow at 11,” he told me.
He wasn’t. We were here waiting. All day. Right here. I started to wonder if this behavior was part of repairman’s code book.
The next morning, he called and said he was on his way; this time he actually did come. Fortunately, we were home, but the news wasn’t good. My lovely black dishwasher would cost far more to repair than would be feasible.
On Saturday afternoon next Larry and I went on a date to Lowe’s. We entertained ourselves opening dishwashers, discussing brands—No Whirlpools like the one back home, and admiring the various finishes of the machines on display. Some of the prices weren’t so admirable, so we hurriedly walked past them. Finally, we decided on a KitchenAid and went looking for the clerk to help us.
