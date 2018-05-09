Donald Kevin Smith, Sr., age 56, of Baxley passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Bacon County Hospital.
Mr. Smith was born September 19, 1961 in Glynn County to the late Albert Smith and the late Dorothy Guest Smith. He was employed by Hogart Lawn Mower Shop in Brunwick.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Smith of Baxley; sons, Kevin Smith, Jr. & William Smith both of Baxley & a step son, Brady Straight of Ohio; sister, Mary Alice Smith of Jesup; brothers, Eugene Smith and Benny Guest both of Woodbine. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services were held Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Wigley officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.