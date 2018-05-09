Van Sharpe, age 57, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired system operator with Southern Nuclear at Plant Hatch and recently worked as an LPN with the Georgia State Prison. Van was a member of Big Oaks Church of God and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Bonnie Sellers Sharpe and three brothers, Randy Sharpe, David Sharpe and Toney Sharpe.
Surviving is his daughter, Dr. Kandiss “Kandi” Taylor and husband Ryan of Baxley; son, Van “Chase” Sharpe of Baxley; grandchildren, Elijah Thurmon Miles, Maelee Elizabeth Miles and Fitzryan Jackson Taylor all of Baxley; one brother, Dan Sharpe of Baxley; three sisters, June Sellers and husband Jimmy of Baxley, Joan Crosby and husband Berry of Baxley and Lynn Opdyke and husband Alan of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Visitation was held Monday, May 7, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Woodlawn Baptist Church.
A celebration of life memorial service was Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the Woodlawn Baptist Church with eulogy by Dr. Kandiss Taylor and Ladelle Cravey. Message by Pastor Brett Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, Van was an avid University of Georgia football fan, donations can be made to Appling County High School for a scholarship fund.
The family gathered at the home of Ryan and Kandiss Taylor on Blackshear Highway.
