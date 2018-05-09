Jimmy Wilton Bland, beloved husband and father, died early Saturday morning, April 28, 2018, at home after a lengthy illness.
He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph Wilton and Victoria Spell Bland, and a brother Daniel Dewey Bland Sr. (JoAnne) of Midway, GA.
He is survived by his cherished wife of fifty one years, Relma Ledbetter Bland of Brunswick, GA; three daughters, Tonia Michelle (Michael) Brown of Warner Robins, GA; Jennifer Lynn (Steven) Floyd of Brunswick, GA; and Relma Victoria Bland of Brunswick, GA; a dear sister, Jeannie Hargrove of Byron, GA; five grandchildren, Jessica Floyd and Justin Floyd of Brunswick, GA and Ashley, Abigail and Anna Brown of Warner Robins, GA; three great grandchildren, Joseph and Christian Brown of Warner Robins, GA and Rainbow Floyd of Brunswick, GA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jimmy’s father was a preacher who taught him how to fish and woodwork. His mother gave him his love of music and singing. While living in Screven, GA, Jimmy graduated from Screven High School. He went on to complete degrees from Massey Business College in Atlanta, GA and Stonier Graduate School of Banking in New Brunswick, NJ. Although he always enjoyed fishing, crabbing, or making things, they were mostly hobbies. He spent most of his working career in banking, trying his best to help average, everyday people have a better life.
Throughout his adulthood, he was active in community service and outreach. He served on the city council in Baxley, and in the local Exchange Clubs. Jim was instrumental in the organization of Exchange Clubs in Baxley, Glenville, Jesup, and Brunswick, GA. He was recognized as Exchangite of the Year for the State of GA for the year 1974.
He was active in several churches over the years. Currently, he was a member of Glyndale Baptist in Brunswick, GA. During his life he served as a deacon, was on the finance committee, a Sunday School teacher, and choir member. He sang in church as often as he could, believing it was truly a way to worship God. He also became involved with the Gideons. He was especially involved in the prison ministry, believing all men deserved forgiveness and second chances.
Although he retired from banking after thirty years of serving the communities of Baxley, McRae, Broxton, and Brunswick, he did not quit. He remained a master cabinet builder, as well as accomplishing his dream of owning and operating a commercial semi-truck hauling business. He was a jack of all trades, who taught his daughters to fish, to use a saw, and to treat others with love, respect and kindness. He loved his wife more now than the day they were married and he was particularly fond of her cooking. He sure did love food. And laughing. And jokes. And mixing up condiments while waiting for the food to come. He loved telling stories. He loved spending time in fellowship with his family and friends, and he especially loved seeing his great grandchildren. He will be missed more than he ever dreamed.
Above all, he loved to serve the Lord. He devoted his life to living the way God called him to live. He shared the gospel with others and spoke of his faith – always. We have no doubt he was met by Jesus on Saturday morning and heard Him say, “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
The family received friends from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Glyndale Baptist Church, 132 Butler Drive in Brunswick, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with The Reverend Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial followed at 5 p.m. at Zoar Cemetery in Baxley.
Serving active pallbearers were Matthew Carter, Peter Carter, Tyler Fair, Clint Burgstiner, Paul J. Barbee, Larry Earl, Dennis Lewis, and Don Locklin.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to www.gideons.org. Send bibles to spread The Good News!
Arrangements were entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. www.edomillerandsons.com