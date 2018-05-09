Myrtle Lee Barnes, age 68, of Baxley died Friday, April 27, 2018 in the Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Barnes was born March 8, 1950 to the late Lewis Atkinson and the late Francis Elizabeth Dyal Atkinson. She was a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church and was a former special education paraprofessional for the Appling County Board of Education. Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Atkinson, a son, Marion Pete Nettles and grandson, John Hudson Carter.
Survivors include her husband, William Wilbur Barnes of Baxley; three daughters, Pam Barnes Carter and husband, Keven, Donna Barnes Wheeler and husband, Jon, and Angie Barnes Alexander, all of Baxley; two sons, William Ricky Barnes and wife, Nickie and Wilbur Robby Barnes and wife, Kristi all of Baxley; a sister, Barbara Ann Stankowitz of Dalton; three brothers, Larry Atkinson, Jerry Atkinson, both of Baxley, and Terry Atkinson of Hazlehurst. Thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill, Rev. Virginia Herrington officiating and a eulogy by Hunter Leggett.
Interment followed in Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jerry Barnes, Gerald Newman, Kelly Atkinson, Kevin Atkinson, Wayne Anderson, Robbie Leggett, Clay Carter and Jeff Rountree.
Honorary pallbearers were the S.A.L.T. Ladies and the kitchen crew of Spring Branch Baptist Church, Caroline Anderson and Staff and the Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir.
Musical selections were rendered by Jake Barnes, Maverick Barnes, Rev. Bryan Gill and the Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.