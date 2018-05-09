County looks to institute animal control

Wednesday, May 9. 2018
County Manager Lee Lewis told the Appling County Commissioners that animal control has become a serious problem for the county during a recent commission meeting held on May 1.
The manager added that issues have seemingly increased over the past 30 days. Lewis said that he has been in discussion with the city of Baxley for a period of time about animal control and reported that the city has agreed to work with the county.
The manager stated that the county would need to adopt an animal control ordinance, provide staffing and provide a truck. He added that he wanted citizens to understand that this will be animal control, not a shelter or a rescue. Lewis stated that he estimates that animal control will cost $110,000.00 - $120,000.00 annually and that amount will be divided between the city and county.
