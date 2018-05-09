ATV accident claims life

At approximately 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, Appling County Deputies were dispatched to an ATV accident on Morris Landing Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a side-by-side ATV partially submerged in a creek. The Appling County Search and Rescue Team was called in to assist in locating the driver.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., a white male was found submerged a short distance from where the ATV was found. The person was identified as Justin Reynolds, 29, of Baxley. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
