Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting held

Posted by
Admin
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, May 9. 2018
Comments (0)
On Tuesday, May 1, a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held for JC Wireless, located at 338 E. Parker Street Suite B in Baxley. The owners of the new store are Rikki Sellers Clary, James E. Clary and Joshua B. Courson. Randy Sellers spoke and blessed the event. JC Wireless is a multi-carrier prepaid wireless telephone and data store providing plan refills, new and refurbished cellphones and tablets, phone cases, earphones, pop sockets and many more wireless accessories. The owners are shown above with Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce members, friends and other local officials.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner