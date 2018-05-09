Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting held

On Tuesday, May 1, a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held for JC Wireless, located at 338 E. Parker Street Suite B in Baxley. The owners of the new store are Rikki Sellers Clary, James E. Clary and Joshua B. Courson. Randy Sellers spoke and blessed the event. JC Wireless is a multi-carrier prepaid wireless telephone and data store providing plan refills, new and refurbished cellphones and tablets, phone cases, earphones, pop sockets and many more wireless accessories. The owners are shown above with Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce members, friends and other local officials.