Pirates headed to Elite 8, will face Ringgold

The Appling County High School Pirate baseball team continues to impress many with their play in the GHSA AAA State Playoffs.
The Pirates defeated a tough Jackson High School last week to advance to the Elite 8. It only took the Pirates two games to get past Jackson in the best of three series. The Pirates won the first game 4-3, and the second game 12-0.
The team will now travel to Ringgold High School on Wednesday to face the Tigers in a best of three series to decide which team will move on to the quaterfinals. The Tigers finished the regular season 30-5 and 18-0 in Region 6-AAA. First pitch for game one will be at 5:00 p.m. The second game will follow the first and a third game, if needed, would be played on Thursday.
During the matchup against Jackson, Pirate Head Coach Jeremy Smith also got his 300th career win. Congratulations to Coach Smith and the Pirates, and good luck this week.