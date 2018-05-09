Pirates headed to Elite 8, will face Ringgold

Posted by
Admin
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, May 9. 2018
Comments (0)
The Appling County High School Pirate baseball team continues to impress many with their play in the GHSA AAA State Playoffs.
The Pirates defeated a tough Jackson High School last week to advance to the Elite 8. It only took the Pirates two games to get past Jackson in the best of three series. The Pirates won the first game 4-3, and the second game 12-0.
The team will now travel to Ringgold High School on Wednesday to face the Tigers in a best of three series to decide which team will move on to the quaterfinals. The Tigers finished the regular season 30-5 and 18-0 in Region 6-AAA. First pitch for game one will be at 5:00 p.m. The second game will follow the first and a third game, if needed, would be played on Thursday.
During the matchup against Jackson, Pirate Head Coach Jeremy Smith also got his 300th career win. Congratulations to Coach Smith and the Pirates, and good luck this week.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner