Legals for 5-2-2018

Legals for the week of May 2, 2018.
Debtor’s and Creditor’s Notice
State of Georgia
Appling County
All persons having claims against JOHN E. CARTER, and his estate, are required to present the same to the undersigned, properly itemized and proven, within the time required by Law. And all persons indebted to said deceased, or him estate, are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of March, 2018.
FEY C. HARDY
Executirx
Attorney: W. Lawrence Fletcher
Fletcher, Harley & Fletcher, LLP
3529 Walton Way Extension
Augusta, GA 30909
Estate of: JOHN E. CARTER
4/11, 4/18, 4/25 & 5/2
|
TRADE NAME REGISTRATION AND
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME REGISTRATION AFFIDAVIT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please be advised that. SOUTHEAST REGIONAL PRIMARY CARE CORPORATION. whose address is P.O. Box 1048, Vidalia. Georgia 30475, is owner of the certain business now being carried on at 278 South Main Street. Baxley. GA 31513 in the following trade name. to-wit: MEADOWS MEDICAL GROUP ENT; and that the nature of said business is to provide medical treatment, supplies and services.
This statement is made in conformity with O.C.G.A. § 10-1-490 et seq. requiring the filing of such statement with the Clerk of Superior Court of this county.
This the 12th day of April, 2018.
John C. Daniel, III, Attorney for Southeast Regional
Primary Care Corporation
Bar No. 204222
P.O. Box 1048
Vidalia. GA 30475
(912) 535-4343
|
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate B. Lightsey, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1645 Piney Grove Road, Bristol, Georgia 31518, and its initial registered agent at such address is Brandon Lightsey.
Kris Nnox
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Incorporator
4/25 & 5/2ch
|
APPLING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re:
OLIVER KINSEY,
Petitioner
Civil Action Case Number
18-4-95C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
I, Oliver Mathews, filed a petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 26 day of Apr, 2018 to change my name from Oliver Mathews to Oliver Kinsey. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition was filed.
Signed this 26 day of Apr., 2018.
Oliver Mathews
Petitioner
6152 Old Field Cemetary Road
Baxley, GA 31513
912-532-3474
oliver.kinsey.civ@mail.mil
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN WILLIAMS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-39
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO:
And to whom it may concern:
TAMARA WILLIAMS
has petitioned for (Tamara Williams) to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of STEVEN WILLIAMS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
912-367-2636