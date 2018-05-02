John Lee Harris, Jr., 74 of Bristol (Appling County), passed away Friday morning, April 27, 2018, at the Memorial Medical Center in Savannah following a sudden illness.
Born on August 27, 1943 in Baxley, GA, he had lived in Appling County most of his life. Mr. Harris was a 1962 graduate of Appling County High School. He enlisted in the US Air Force serving in the Vietnam conflict prior to enrolling in the South Georgia College in Douglas where he received his associate’s degree. Mr. Harris was the owner/ operator of Harris Plumbing for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, and reading. Mr. Harris was a true gentleman and renaissance man – a keeper of the old ways. He was a member of Piney Grove Freewill Bap¬tist Church where he was the Sunday School Superintendent.
He was a son of the late John Lee Harris, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Mobley Harris; and his daughter, Ginger Louise Harris.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Symasek of Bristol; three sons, Stan (Misty) Harris, Steven (Melissa) Harris, and Rufus (Crystal) Harris all of Bristol; his mother, Louise Hilton Harris of Bristol; two sisters, Judy (Mickey) Morris and Sheryl (Jeff) Ellis all of Odum; five brothers, J. Donald (Linda) Harris of Waycross, Ronnie (Gail) Harris of Umatilla, FL, Greg (Trisha) Harris and Rusty Harris all of Bristol, and Doug (Betsy) Harris of Baxley; seven grandchildren, Sam, Braxton, Sarah, Whitney, Morgan, Grayson, and Jonathan; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services for Mr. Harris were held Sunday afternoon, April 29, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Interment was in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Four Corners Ministry, Corbin Family/Uganda, 202 South 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801 (email - fourcorners.org).
Sympathy may be ex¬pressed by signing the on¬line register at www.pearsondial.com
Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.