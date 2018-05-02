Leo Martinez, age 59, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018 in Coffee County. He was a longtime resident of Appling County and Catholic by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andres Martinez and a younger brother.
Surviving is his wife, Michelle Martinez of Baxley; one son, Gerardo Martinez; two daughters, Mirella and Lizeth Martinez; one step-son, Daniel Pena; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Emilio and Andres Martinez and a sister, Maria Martinez.
Memorial services were held Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Pastor Agnes Sellers officiating.
The family received friends one hour prior to services.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Leo Martinez.