Baby Reynolds was born Saturday, April 21, 2018 to Lee Reynolds, III and Lindsey Herndon Reynolds.
Baby Reynolds passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 and was preceded in death by a sister, Maeleigh Driggers and paternal grandfather, Lee Reynolds.
Survivors also include brothers, Ryder Driggers, Conner Courson and Andrew Reynolds of Baxley; paternal grandmother, Belinda Reynolds of Baxley; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Wheeler of Vidalia and George Herndon of Baxley; and paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Allen of Baxley. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A graveside service was held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Carter Cemetery with Mr. Joe Sannutti officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.