Baby Reynolds

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Obituaries
Wednesday, May 2. 2018
Comments (0)
Baby Reynolds was born Saturday, April 21, 2018 to Lee Reynolds, III and Lindsey Herndon Reynolds.
Baby Reynolds passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 and was preceded in death by a sister, Maeleigh Driggers and paternal grandfather, Lee Reynolds.

Survivors also include brothers, Ryder Driggers, Conner Courson and Andrew Reynolds of Baxley; paternal grandmother, Belinda Reynolds of Baxley; maternal grandparents, Cynthia Wheeler of Vidalia and George Herndon of Baxley; and paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Allen of Baxley. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A graveside service was held Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Carter Cemetery with Mr. Joe Sannutti officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner