National Day of Prayer to be held

The National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 3. There will be a community gathering at the Appling County Courthouse Annex for a season of prayer for our country and community.
Every citizen of Appling County is invited and urged to be a part of joining in this time of prayer. The prayer will be to lift our country, state, county, city, and all its officials.
The theme this year is, "Pray for Unity in America."
Join the community at 6:00 p.m. as Appling County joins with millions of other Americans across the country in bringing hope to our country through the power of prayer.
