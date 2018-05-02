This academic supporter is stoked over UGA’s football fortunes

I am an enthusiastic supporter of the academic mission at my alma mater, the University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the nation, located in Athens, the Classic City of the South.
I evince that support with an annual gift to UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications. The funds help underwrite a professorship in crisis communications leadership as well as award student fellowships. It is my wish that the Grady College becomes the go-to place for media seeking expert analysis on the current crisis de jour as well as for scholars to share research on the issue.
Why am I connected with such an effort? I like to say that I am an expert on crises, having caused as many as I attempted to solve. In truth, I was involved in some high-profile crises such as the divestiture of the old Bell System and, years later, the bombing in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. In both cases, I had earned a seat at management’s head table with the opportunity to have my views considered in the decision-making process.
That has led me to put my money where my heart is and try to encourage the next generation of communicators to earn their seat at the head table and influence decisions in the external environment.
