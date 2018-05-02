County arrests reported

The following are arrested made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from April 20 – April 26.
On April 20, Kyle Preston Speers was arrested for speeding, DUI – driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and adult restraint law seat belt.
April 20, DeShawn Lamar Washington was arrested for burglary in the second degree and disorderly conduct.
April 20, Anthony Chad Stone was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
April 20, John Elliott Todd was arrested for adult restraint law seat belt, failure to drive within single lane, no insurance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, and two counts probation violation.
