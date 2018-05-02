Baxley Police give update on recent incidents

Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey reports the following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police over the past month.
On April 1 at approximately 1:19 p.m., officers met with a resident at a Harley Street address in reference to a theft. On arrival the resident told officers that sometime during the night person(s) unknown entered his 1984 Ford truck and removed a firearm. The firearm is described as a Winchester .22 pump, and is several years old. The gun has a serial number of 200872 and it has been entered into the GCIC computer system as being stolen.
April 2 at approx. 07:52 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Fair Street address in reference to a theft. On arrival the resident told officers that person(s) unknown had come onto his property and removed his bicycle. The bicycle is described as being a 29-inch beach cruiser style bike and is black in color.
April 2 at approx. 08:18 a.m., officers met with a resident at the police department in reference to a theft. The resident told officers that someone had removed several tools from her home on Tippins Street. The tools are described as a black & decker weed eater, a black & decker blower, a red bag with the name of Rick on it and some assorted Milwaukee power tools. After a brief investigation the tools were discovered at a local pawnshop, and after a follow up investigation, Chanda Bell, 41, of Baxley was charged with one count each, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception in connection with this incident.
