Legals for 4-25-2018

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of AARON BRANCH, JR., de-ceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 26th day of March, 2018.
ROGER BRANCH, EXECUTOR
OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF AARON BRANCH, JR., DECEASED
c/o ROGER L. BRANCH,
754 RED OAK ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513
4/4, 4/11, 4/18 & 45/25
|
Debtor’s and Creditor’s Notice
State of Georgia
Appling County
All persons having claims against JOHN E. CARTER, and his estate, are required to present the same to the undersigned, properly itemized and proven, within the time required by Law. And all persons indebted to said deceased, or him estate, are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 29th day of March, 2018.
FEY C. HARDY
Executirx
Attorney: W. Lawrence Fletcher
Fletcher, Harley & Fletcher, LLP
3529 Walton Way Extension
Augusta, GA 30909
Estate of: JOHN E. CARTER
4/11, 4/18, 4/25 & 5/2
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from ALETHA O. SPELL to FNB SOUTH, N.A., dated November 7, 2007 recorded in Deed Book 438 Page 182-188, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2018, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being a part of Land Lot No. 331 and being part of Lot No. 1 of the J. I. Harrison Subdivision and being bounded now or formerly as follows: Facing the Baxley and Zoar Pubic Road 100 feet and running back South a distance of 100 feet, Bounded North by the Baxley and Zoar Road; East by lands of York Bee Company; South by lands of W. H. Hand; West by lands of A. L. Edgerton.
ALSO, all that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being part of Land Lot No. 331 and being remainder of Lot No. 1 of the J. I. Harrison Subdivision and being 100 by 200 feet and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by other lands of Allen Surrency and Verdie Surrency; East by lands of York Bee Company; South by lands of J. I. Harrison; and West by lands of W.H. Hand.
This being the same property conveyed from J. W. Spell to J.W. Spell and Aletha O. Spell at Book 379, Page 383, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records with right of survivorship, J. W. Spell having predeceased Aletha O. Spell.
Property Address: 817 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga
Map and Parcel # E002-042
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated November 7, 2007 in the original principal amount of $22,552.39 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Aletha O. Spell
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Aletha O. Spell
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
THE CONSERVATION FUND, a )
Maryland Non-Profit Corporation,
) CIVIL ACTION FILE
Plaintiff, ) NO. 18-3-56C
v. )
)
CONTINENTAL MINERAL SALES, INC., )
JOHN C. MEADOWS, JR., PHILIP O. )
MEADOWS a/k/a PHILLIP O. MEADOWS, )
SARA MEADOWS McCUE, LEE D. )
MEADOWS, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF )
JOHN C. MEADOWS, ELIZABETH GRAHAM, )
CONNIE WAMMOCK, GWENDA GILLIS, )
GIL GILLIS, GAYLA REED, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF E. B. MACKEY, )
HOWARD L. CORDELL, JR., BETTY ANN )
CORDELL HAMRICK, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF H. L. CORDELL, )
WILLIAM MALCOLM TOWSON, JR., )
JAMES V. TOWSON, )
ANDREW ASHLEY TOWSON, ALLEN KIRK, )
MARGARET HAZLETT, DOROTHY )
MARLENE HAZLETT, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF W. F. TOWSON, and )
WILLIAM C. GLAWSON, JR., )
)
Defendants. )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: All Unknown Heirs of John C. Meadows, E.B. Mackey, H.L. Cordell, W.F. Towson
By Order for service by publication entered on March 23, 2018, you are hereby notified that on March 12, 2018, The Conservation Fund, Plaintiff in the above-styled action, filed a Complaint Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §§ 9-4-1 and 44-5-168 for Declaratory Judgment as to Title to Mineral Rights in Real Property against you seeking a declaratory judgment that the mineral rights in the property have been lost by the defendants, their heirs, successors, and/or assigned and that Plaintiff has gained by adverse possession, the absolute title to the mineral rights in the subject property described as All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 567, 504, 586, 614, 615, 616, 629, 630, and 631 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being the same property conveyed in Deed Book 532, Page 101, Appling County, Georgia records.
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Janet S. Todd, Esq., DIMENT PORTERFIELD LLP, 412 Adamson Square, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, an Answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
WITNESS, the Honorable Anthony L. Harrison, Judge of this Superior Court.
Diment Porterfield LLP
412 Adamson Square
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 838-0100
|
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of ROBERT LAMAR STONE, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 29, 2018
SCOTTY LAMAR STONE, Executor of
the Estate of ROBERT LAMAR STONE,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/25pd
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF J.N.W., DOB: 05/27/2015
Minor Child
Case No. 001-2015-J-068
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: JESSICA LYNNE WILLIS, ROCKY WILLIS, SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO JESSICA LYNNE WILLIS ON THE DATE ABOVE.
By Order for Service by Publication dated January 10, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegation of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on 5/5/18, by APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for May 23, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 5th day of May, 2018.
Lillie Burkett
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
3/21, 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11pd
|
Public Notice
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-21 on Thursday, April 26, 2018 @ 9:30am at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley,
Unit # 13,35 contents belonging to June Bratcher. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 27 contents belonging to Zalakian Tillman. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 34 contents belonging to Dara Griffis. MISC ITEMS
Unit # 65 contents belonging to Jennifer Goff. MISC ITEMS
Unit #69 contents belonging to Brandi Wicker. MISC ITEMS
|
TRADE NAME REGISTRATION AND
NOTICE OF TRADE NAME REGISTRATION AFFIDAVIT
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please be advised that. SOUTHEAST REGIONAL PRIMARY CARE CORPORATION. whose address is P.O. Box 1048, Vidalia. Georgia 30475, is owner of the certain business now being carried on at 278 South Main Street. Baxley. GA 31513 in the following trade name. to-wit: MEADOWS MEDICAL GROUP ENT; and that the nature of said business is to provide medical treatment, supplies and services.
This statement is made in conformity with O.C.G.A. § 10-1-490 et seq. requiring the filing of such statement with the Clerk of Superior Court of this county.
This the 12th day of April, 2018.
John C. Daniel, III, Attorney for Southeast Regional
Primary Care Corporation
Bar No. 204222
P.O. Box 1048
Vidalia. GA 30475
(912) 535-4343
|
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate B. Lightsey, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1645 Piney Grove Road, Bristol, Georgia 31518, and its initial registered agent at such address is Brandon Lightsey.
Kris Nnox
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Incorporator
4/25 & 5/2ch
