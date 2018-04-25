Charles Leon Canuette, age 91, of Baxley died Thursday, April 19, 2018 at the Pavilion.
Mr. Canuette was born November 4, 1926 in Vidalia, Georgia to the late Edgar Leon Canuette and the late Elizabeth Powell Canuette. He was a member of Smith Street Baptist Church. Mr. Canuette retired from CSX Railroad after 30 years of service and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served in World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Almeda Pierce Canuette.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela A. Beach of Baxley; sister & brother-in-law, Mitizi & Leroy Pittman of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Christy Williams and Mark Beach both of Baxley; and great grandchildren, Maeson Williams and Allen Thomas Beach both of Baxley. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Toombs County with the Rev. Wayne Williamson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to The Gideons International Appling Camp P.O. Box 403 Baxley, Georgia 31515 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.