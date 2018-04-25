Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Kenny Edmund Carter, age 44, who passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Carter was employed by Interfor Baxley and a member of First Assembly of God. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking for everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy E. Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Walker Carter of Baxley; two daughters, Leah Carter and Kacy Carter both of Baxley; mother and step father, Cynthia and Randy Pearce of Baxley; two brothers, Justin and Jackie Carter of Baxley and Colby Pearce of Savannah; three nephews, Blayne Carter, Blake Terry and Jacob Whalen and one niece, Bella Carter.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God with the Reverend Ronnie Rentz and Reverend David Barber officiating.
Interment followed in the Midway Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God.
Active Pallbearers were Randy Brown, Shawn Floyd, Michael Williams, Michael Butler, Willie Kersey, Jr. and Byron Carter.
Honorary Pallbearers were all employees of Interfor Baxley.
