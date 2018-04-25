Mr. Ronald (Ronnie) Willis Jones, age 61, of Bartow, died Monday morning April 16, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, in the Louisville First Baptist Church with Mr. Joe Cheeks and Mr. Mitchell McGraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Jefferson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Sonny Harrison, Charles Irby, Joe Cox, L. C. Clark, Jr., William Hadden, Lamar Baxley, and Jimmy Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be active and retired members of the Louisville Fire Department.
A native of Louisville, Ronnie was the son of the late Dorothy McGahee Bishop. He was a 1976 graduate of Appling County High School in Baxley. Ronnie retired as the Superintendent of Utilities for the City of Louisville. He was a First Responder and Volunteer Fireman with the Louisville Fire Department where he served as Captain. Ronnie loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was his family.
Survivors include his loving wife Susan F. Jones of Bartow, son David & Samantha Frost of Denver, CO, daughters Tiffany & Nick Gauthier of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and Kelley Frost of Bartow, foster parents Bob & Stella Griffith of Statesboro, granddaughters Marina Gauthier and Lyla Gauthier of New Smyrna Beach, FL, and a brother Donnie Jones of Louisville.
The Jones Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, April 20, 2018, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials to Georgia Baptist Children’s Home & Family Ministries, 9420 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley, GA 31513 or at www.gbchfm.org in memory of Ronnie Jones.
