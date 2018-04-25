DOROTHY CONNER ADUBATO MCNAMARA

Dorothy Connor Adubato McNamara, age 79, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Memorial Health University. She was a native of Trenton, NJ and was currently living in Appling County.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia McNamara; parents William Connor and Katherine Richmond and three brothers, Ed Metrick, Frank Metrick and Ted Metrick.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick McNamara, two sons, John Adubato and Joseph McNamara, three daughters, Katherine Torres, Virginia Ramos and Melinda Albritton; 20 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; three sisters, Joan Swank, Carol Black and Barbara Buchannon; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Family and friends gathered and released balloons on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. after funeral services at 222 Mauldin Street.
Private interment will be held at a later date by the family.
Visitation will be held from 12-2 prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Connor Adubato McNamara.