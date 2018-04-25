Patricia Estrada McNamara, age 49, passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Memorial Health University. She was a native of Trenton, NJ currently living in Appling County.
Survivors include two children, Cassandra Estrada and Kathleen Estrada; two grandchildren, Zaden Estrada and Lily Martinez Estrada; five siblings, Katherine Torres, Johnny Adubato, Virginia Ramos, Joseph McNamara and Melinda Albritton; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Doug Weisel officiating.
Family and friends gathered and released balloons on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. after funeral services at 222 Mauldin Street.
Private interment will be held at a later date by the family.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Patricia Estrada McNamara.