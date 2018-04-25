Steve Rountree, age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Appling County. Mr. Rountree worked for Georgia Power as an electrician at Plant Hatch retiring after 34 years of service and loved spending time on the Altamaha River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Waymon and Doris Outen Rountree.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff and Katie Rountree of Baxley and Chet Rountree of Atlanta; one grandson, Jack Rountree; two brothers, Wayne and Penn Rountree of Sylvania and Kenny Rountree of Ellijay.
Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Omega Cemetery with Elder Jerry Lightsey and Reverend Bryan Gill officiating.
Interment followed.
Visitation was held Friday, April 20, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home at www.gbchfm.com.
