Dr. Robert Allen “Bob” Stinchcomb, age 59, of Baxley passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Dr. Stinchcomb was born July 11, 1958 in Red Bank, New Jersey. He was the Department Chair for Sport Management in the College of Business at Shorter University and has been a college football coach at Florida State University, Samford University, Auburn University, and the University of South Carolina. He also was a high school football coach and athletic director at Madison High School, Appling County High School, Tift County High School, and Eagle’s Landing High School and served as director of athletics at Darlington School. Dr. Stinchcomb was named Region Athletic Director of the Year three times and was the 2003 State Athletic Director of the Year. He is the past president and served on the board of the Georgia Athletic Director’s Association and the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator’s Association Publication Committee as the vice-chair. Dr. Stinchcomb has been published in 15 national journals and spoken at conferences throughout the country on topics in athletic administration. He is the founder of Administrative Athletic Concepts, LLC that consults with school systems to assist with their athletic programming. Dr. Stinchcomb was preceded by his mother, the late Cecilia Stinchcomb and his late wife & mother of his daughter, Diana Weber Stinchcomb.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Sellers Stinchcomb of Baxley; daughter, Jena Lynn (Brennan) Loffert of Savannah; son, John David (Kristin) Sellers of Clarksville, TN; sister, Rhonda (Frank) Goalen of Fayetteville. He was proudly anticipating August 2018 when he would hold one who would call him Grandfather.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with Calvin Morris, David Hayes, Kent Harrison and Fred Priest officiating.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942; the First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513; or the Local Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes 482 Blackshear Hwy., Baxley, GA 31513.
Musical selections were rendered by Carrie and Caroline Morris and David Williams.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.