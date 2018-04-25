Smithuel “Smitty” Franklin Wyatt, age 77, of Atlanta, passed away April 10, 2018.
He was born August 12, 1940 in LaGrange to the late Luther M. Wyatt and Myrl Griffin Wyatt. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and Georgia State University. Most of his career was spent in the banking industry.
He was a member of Wieuca Road Baptist Church and served as a deacon at First Baptist Chamblee for many years.
Preceding him in death, parents, Luther M. Wyatt and Myrl Griffin Wyatt and brothers, John Wyatt and Charles Wyatt.
Survivors include wife, Nancy Wyatt; children, Sarah Wyatt Patterson (Greg) of Dover, Deleware and Elizabeth Wyatt Bennett (Reid) of Ft. Mills, South Carolina; grandchildren, Wyatt Patterson, Laurel Patterson, Logan Bennett, and Alex Bennett; sisters, Elizabeth Deen (Grady) of Baxley and Katherine Robinson (Thomas) of LaGrange.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Church in Carrollton with the Reverend Bill Givens officiating.
Internment followed in Carroll Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was held Saturday, April 14 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Hightower Family Funeral Homes.