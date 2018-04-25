Coach T is coming home

By Jamie Gardner

His resume as a coach is stellar and the envy of many coaches. He has coached five teams that made it to the State Football Championships, winning three; championship teams had perfect 15 - 0 overall records in 1994, 1996, 1997; state runner-up in 1992 and 2004; won 10 football region championships; made the state football playoffs 20 years; posted a 40 – 15 playoff record; played in eight state semifinals; made the “Sweet 16” at total of 12 times; played in the Georgia Dome six times since 1994, winning four times; overall record as a head coach is 246 – 119, up until 2006, produced 34 AJC All State Players, the most in Georgia history in all classifications; Georgia All Classification Weightlifting Champions 2001, 2002, 2009; Georgia AAAAA State Weightlifting Champions 2007 and 2008; and the list goes on and on.
A former Appling County Pirate himself, Coach Rick Tomberlin is returning to his roots to take over as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Appling County High School. The Appling County Board of Education approved hiring Tomberlin on Monday, April 16, at its monthly meeting.

Through the application and hiring process Coach Tomberlin stressed that he was enthusiastic about returning to Appling County. “Being originally from Baxley and a proud 1975 graduate of Appling County High School, I am very familiar with Baxley, Appling County High School, and the region in which you compete. I know Appling County High is a school of excellence both spiritually, academically and athletically. Appling County High School has a great reputation for both its academic success and athletic achievement.


Coach Rick Tomberlin



“Having taught in Georgia for thirty-three years, been head football coach for thirty years, and athletic director for twenty-four years, I am well aware of the challenges and opportunities facing high schools in all classifications. I think my previous experience and my success in all classifications of competition has well prepared me for the challenges and responsibilities facing Appling County High School,” wrote Tomberlin in his application letter.

