By Jamie Gardner
His resume as a coach is stellar and the envy of many coaches. He has coached five teams that made it to the State Football Championships, winning three; championship teams had perfect 15 - 0 overall records in 1994, 1996, 1997; state runner-up in 1992 and 2004; won 10 football region championships; made the state football playoffs 20 years; posted a 40 – 15 playoff record; played in eight state semifinals; made the “Sweet 16” at total of 12 times; played in the Georgia Dome six times since 1994, winning four times; overall record as a head coach is 246 – 119, up until 2006, produced 34 AJC All State Players, the most in Georgia history in all classifications; Georgia All Classification Weightlifting Champions 2001, 2002, 2009; Georgia AAAAA State Weightlifting Champions 2007 and 2008; and the list goes on and on.
Coach T is coming home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)