Maybe trapping alligators isn’t that bad

In the first place, I am dealing with editors across the state who wonder if I skipped school when the subject of punctuation was covered in my high school English class. I tell them I was too busy diagramming sentences in Birdie Parker’s class at Russell High School to pay much attention to punctuation.
That turned out to be an unwise decision. The editors don’t seem to care as much about my skill in diagramming a complex sentence complete with adverb modifiers as they do me getting an occasional comma in the right place. Editors can be like that.
And then there is the Woman Who Shares My Name. She says politics are boring and that you would probably like reading about other things. I tell her she needs to understand that you are depending on me to provide you in-depth analysis on the major political issues of the day so that you can make informed decisions.
