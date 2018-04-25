By Mary Ann Ellis
Recently, Larry and I drove to Brunswick for a doctor’s appointment. Despite the fact that the calendar says Spring is here, the temperatures were nippy and the wind blustery. We were nearly to the car when a blast of icy wind stopped us cold. We decided we’d better run back in for coats—just in case. Arriving a tad early for the appointment, we parked on a side street downtown and settled in to wait. Larry pulled out his ubiquitous novel and started to read.
The clock in the car said 11:50. Lunchtime.
Misfortunate feet
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)