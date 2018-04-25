Misfortunate feet

By Mary Ann Ellis

Recently, Larry and I drove to Brunswick for a doctor’s appointment. Despite the fact that the calendar says Spring is here, the temperatures were nippy and the wind blustery. We were nearly to the car when a blast of icy wind stopped us cold. We decided we’d better run back in for coats—just in case. Arriving a tad early for the appointment, we parked on a side street downtown and settled in to wait. Larry pulled out his ubiquitous novel and started to read.
The clock in the car said 11:50. Lunchtime.
To my left a lady emerged from an office and headed across the street toward Hannah’s Café. She wore a coat, which she gripped against the wind, leaning into the powerful blasts to keep her balance. Her high heels were working against her progress. By the time she crossed the street, she was limping. She disappeared into the café but soon returned carrying a bag. The return trip on those stilted heels appeared even more painful.

I sat and watched as several professional women made the same trip. Apparently Hannah’s Café serves superb lunches, good enough to entice those poor women across that broad street in such bad weather. Clothes proclaim whether a woman is professional or not. Suits, dresses, skirts, slacks, etc, along with those impossible shoes tell the tale.

