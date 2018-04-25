Times that once were

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
Comments (0)
By Billy G. Howard

An interesting thing happened last week as an old friend contacted me via a popular social media platform. Normally, I’d not list the person’s name but it’s warranted that a rare exception be made in this case. The friend introduced herself as Verranda and proceeded to share memories of our attending Appling County High School.
The significance of details shared during our brief messaging session is grounded in the fact that I have no recollection of who Ms. Verranda is...or was. As some may be aware, I suffered a traumatic accident some time ago that resulted with the loss of my memory. This made conversing (via the internet) with Ms. Verranda especially rewarding due to the fact she could share information concerning me of which I had no knowledge.

In truth, I thought the desire to discover more about my past had subsided as it has been very difficult; spiritually, physically, psychologically, and emotionally to continue the ever-challenging effort to live life in forward motion. Several years of intense physical therapy and counseling have me functioning as close to normal as possible (with a few challenges) after finding ways to “creatively manage” certain obstacles. Spiritual development continues daily while I’m plagued by psychological and emotional challenges that are, quite honestly, more difficult some days than others.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner