Times that once were

The significance of details shared during our brief messaging session is grounded in the fact that I have no recollection of who Ms. Verranda is...or was. As some may be aware, I suffered a traumatic accident some time ago that resulted with the loss of my memory. This made conversing (via the internet) with Ms. Verranda especially rewarding due to the fact she could share information concerning me of which I had no knowledge.
In truth, I thought the desire to discover more about my past had subsided as it has been very difficult; spiritually, physically, psychologically, and emotionally to continue the ever-challenging effort to live life in forward motion. Several years of intense physical therapy and counseling have me functioning as close to normal as possible (with a few challenges) after finding ways to “creatively manage” certain obstacles. Spiritual development continues daily while I’m plagued by psychological and emotional challenges that are, quite honestly, more difficult some days than others.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.