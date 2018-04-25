Weekly arrests reported

Wednesday, April 25. 2018
The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from April 13 – April 19.
On April 13, Marrella Montes was arrested for driving without license.

April 13, Angela Susan Jackson was arrested for possession less than one-ounce marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a drug related object.

April 13, Steven Ray Morgan was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine and turning positions - signals required.

April 13, Steven Dane Fletcher was arrested for probation violation, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.

April 14, Jacqueline Lee Turner was arrested for failure to appear.

