A Day 2 Play 4 Autism Awareness

By Helen Burkett Prencke

The light sprinkle on Saturday afternoon wasn’t enough to keep people from coming out for the second annual “A Day 2 Play 4 Autism” at the Water Works Park as part of Autism Awareness Month. This event, founded by Board Certified Behavioral Analyst Stormi Alexander, provides an opportunity for people who have family members on the Autism Spectrum to come together and get to know each other as well as discover local resources such as ABBA.
ABBA stands for Applied Behavior Building Advocates. This private therapy company was founded in April 2017 by Mrs. Alexander to help provide therapy to Autistic students using applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy and support to parents. While the program currently only offers in-home therapy services, they plan to begin clinic-based services at a facility in town this summer. On the back of one of their flyers was the inspiring quote: “There will be times when the road is bumpy—these are speed bumps, not roadblocks. Take each bump one at a time.”

