By Helen Burkett Prencke
The light sprinkle on Saturday afternoon wasn’t enough to keep people from coming out for the second annual “A Day 2 Play 4 Autism” at the Water Works Park as part of Autism Awareness Month. This event, founded by Board Certified Behavioral Analyst Stormi Alexander, provides an opportunity for people who have family members on the Autism Spectrum to come together and get to know each other as well as discover local resources such as ABBA.
A Day 2 Play 4 Autism Awareness
