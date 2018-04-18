Questions raised about board member living outside district

Orvin reported his family had rented a house in the district for five years with the expectation that they would one day be able to buy that house. This was the house he was living in when he was elected to serve as the BOE member for District 5. He stated that they continued to ask the owner of the property when they could potentially buy the house and the owner kept putting them off. He added that the owner then backed out of selling the house.
The board member stated that his family began looking at other options in District 5 at that point and temporarily moved into a house in Wayne County owned by family. Orvin added that he contacted Superintendent Dr. Copeland about the issue and they reached out to BOE attorneys Harbin, Hartley and Hawkins to see if it would be fine if Orvin temporarily moved until a new house could be located within the district. According to Orvin and Dr. Copeland, the attorneys told Orvin that they felt it would be fine for him to temporarily move. The board member expressed that he and his wife both work in Baxley and that he even stays at his parents house, which is in District 5, some nights to keep from having to drive back and forth to Jesup.
