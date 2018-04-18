Questions raised about board member living outside district

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
Comments (0)
By Jamie Gardner

For weeks The Baxley News-Banner has received telephone calls from members of the public expressing concern over whether or not Appling County Board of Education (BOE) member Justin Orvin is living in his district (BOE District 5). The News-Banner met with Orvin and Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland on March 28 to address the concerns.
Orvin reported his family had rented a house in the district for five years with the expectation that they would one day be able to buy that house. This was the house he was living in when he was elected to serve as the BOE member for District 5. He stated that they continued to ask the owner of the property when they could potentially buy the house and the owner kept putting them off. He added that the owner then backed out of selling the house.

The board member stated that his family began looking at other options in District 5 at that point and temporarily moved into a house in Wayne County owned by family. Orvin added that he contacted Superintendent Dr. Copeland about the issue and they reached out to BOE attorneys Harbin, Hartley and Hawkins to see if it would be fine if Orvin temporarily moved until a new house could be located within the district. According to Orvin and Dr. Copeland, the attorneys told Orvin that they felt it would be fine for him to temporarily move. The board member expressed that he and his wife both work in Baxley and that he even stays at his parents house, which is in District 5, some nights to keep from having to drive back and forth to Jesup.

To read the complete article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner