Tree Trek participation leaves Baxley in its tracks

Staff Writer
Wednesday, April 18. 2018
By Bryan Shipes

Each year eager participants line up to grab their race bib and t-shirt. The Trek Trek includes 5K and one-mile races. There were approximately 50 runners for this year’s event. The overall male winner for the one-mile race was Briley Reyes and the overall female winner was Alexandra Uribe. The overall 5K male winner was Frankie Williams and the overall female winner was Alexandra Uribe. The overall 5K masters male winner was Rafael Estrada and overall 5K masters female winner was Leah Head.
