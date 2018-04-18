Sherry Miller Calhoun, age 69, of Savannah, died Friday, April 6, 2018.
Mrs. Calhoun was born April 4, 1949 in Tampa, Florida to the late William Monroe Miller and the late Correne Austin Miller.
Survivors include her daughter, Deana Calhoun of Tennessee; son, Edward Calhoun of Baxley; brother, Marvin Miller of Savannah; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.