Truman Simmons, age 72, of 143 Griffin Rd., of Baxley passed away Wednesday morning after an extended illness.
Mr. Simmons, the son of the late Julian Simmons, and Minnie Lee Roberts Simmons, was a native of Jeff Davis County, and resided in Appling County most of his life. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Philadelphia Baptist Church. Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by brothers, Russell and Roger Simmons.

Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Helen Crosby Simmons of Baxley; daughter, April Simmons of Douglas; brother, Jack Simmons of Hazlehurst.

Funeral services were held Friday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Nash officiating. Interment followed in the Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Landon Graham, Robert Simmons, Brent Haynes, Paul Mims, Jimmy McLeod and Edsel Moody.

Music selections were rendered by Jimmie Ryles and Jeffery Spell.

Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mr. Truman Simmons, age 72, of Baxley.
