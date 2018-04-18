By Dick Yarbrough
Well, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Dr. G. Gil Watson, aka, the World’s Greatest Preacher, up and retired after two decades of trying to save my sorry soul. Not only was he my preacher, he was and is my friend. He did his best to resuscitate me. He just didn’t have a lot to work with.
Just when I thought I was off the hook and was already looking at which Commandment to break first — I was leaning toward bearing false witness to the health benefits of broccoli — in the door walks Dr. Bill Burch. Rats. So much for a respite. He has picked up right where Dr. Gil left off. I just can’t get a break. He, too, can preach up a storm in addition to closely tending to his flock, including this black sheep.…
When you hear people talk about term limits for politicians, remind them we already have term limits. They are called elections. As my friend, Kyle Wingfield — recently of the Atlanta newspapers and now president of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation — has pointed out, only one in five members of the state House of Representatives have been there more than 15 years. 16 members are not seeking re-election. Wingfield noted that in the state Senate, half of the members have served less than five years. In Congress, the median time of service is seven years. The politicians are not the problem. It is the bureaucracy that needs term limits. They are beyond our reach....
