Going home

By Mary Ann Ellis

Visiting a grieving family at a funeral home is a sad task at best, but when you are a part of the grieving family, things are even worse. What do you say? How do you convey the feelings welled up in your heart? Such was my situation Sunday night in Hazlehurst at Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home as I hugged my cousin Max whose lovely wife went to Heaven on Friday last. Both Max and Maude are 90 years old and have been faithfully and lovingly married for nearly 72 years.
After Max hugged me, he asked, “Ain’t she pretty? Did you see the angel in the flowers? She loved angels.”

And indeed, she was pretty. All dressed up in her pink Sunday best, she was ready to go to her final home where she’ll no doubt wait patiently for him to join her. Her pink dress accented her silver hair and her face looked peaceful, much more so than it has during the last few days of pain and suffering. I’ve no doubt that Lillie Maude Brantley Newham is in Heaven. I’ve watched so much of her life, which has been a wonderful model for not only her two daughters, but for everyone. Married to a preacher, she served the Lord just as much as he did. She loved people and looked for the best in everyone. Much of her daily life she spent in prayer, praying for so many people. She’d pray with you if you liked, or for you if you weren’t with her. If this lady didn’t make it to Heaven, the rest of us have no chance at all.

