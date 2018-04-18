By Mary Ann Ellis
Visiting a grieving family at a funeral home is a sad task at best, but when you are a part of the grieving family, things are even worse. What do you say? How do you convey the feelings welled up in your heart? Such was my situation Sunday night in Hazlehurst at Wainright-Parlor Funeral Home as I hugged my cousin Max whose lovely wife went to Heaven on Friday last. Both Max and Maude are 90 years old and have been faithfully and lovingly married for nearly 72 years.
Going home
