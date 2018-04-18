The problem with “church folk”

By Billy G. Howard

One subject that seems to be virtually unavoidable, no matter the circumstances, is that of religion. That was a topic among many included in a recent lengthy conversation with a man I’ll identify as Mr. Fred. He reported his efforts at trying to embody the characteristics of Jesus though not having an affiliation with any local church. When pressed on the issue of significance held in the biblical directive to not forsake the “assembly of the saints” Mr. Fred had spoken of an unfortunate incident that altogether deflated his faith in the church.
The man with whom I had only been briefly associated disclosed having once met a young lady who wore the label assigned to “self-employed” women working in the “hospitality” industry. Mr. Fred noted he’d invited the woman to attend church service at the place where he held membership for her to eventually agree. As fate would have it, there were a number of people at the church who either knew of, or knew, the woman and didn’t exactly go out of their way to make her feel welcomed. In fact, the administrators approached him following the incident and “suggested” he not bring her kind back to their establishment. Needless-to-say, that situation soured him on the mere concept of attending church services. Not only did the woman not find a church home where she might receive the necessary spiritual guidance but an individual who’d been a long-time member also disassociated himself with the church.

Interestingly enough, recollection of the event detailed were conjured up Friday of last week when I’d attended a church’s anniversary service but the outcome was, thankfully, different. One of my neighbors happens to be the shepherd of Serenity Christian Fellowship in Jacksonville, FL as well as the sister church; Serenity Christian Fellowship South at St. Augustine, FL.

