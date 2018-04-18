Weekly arrest report given

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from April 6 – April 11.
On April 6, Scotty Dwayne Lloyd was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked and adult restraint law seat belt.
April 6, Kyle Anson Herrington was arrested for disorderly conduct.
April 8, Francisco Andrade was arrested for speeding and driving without license.
April 9, Jim Curry was arrested for brake lights and turn signals required, driving without headlights when required, windshields and windshield wipers, driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthplace to law enforcement officer, drugs not in original container, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug related objects, and parole violation.
April 10, George Calvin Dickens was arrested for driving while license withdrawn.
