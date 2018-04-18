Local Health Deptartment to close for training, May 8

Wednesday, April 18. 2018
The health departments within the Southeast Health District will be closed Tuesday, May 8, for staff training. The health departments will reopen Wednesday, May 9, at their regularly scheduled time.
