First Responder Expo 2018 held

Wednesday, April 11. 2018
On Friday, April 6 folks gathered at the 2018 First Responder Expo that was hosted by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office. The expo featured sixteen first responder agencies and included a tour of helicopters, bomb threat units, crime scene investigation units and other public safety vehicles with representatives from agencies like the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia State Patrol. Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton and the Appling County Sheriff’s Department sponsored the event. Sheriff Melton thanked the agencies and community for attending and added that he hopes this will become an annual event.
