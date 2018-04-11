Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Martina Elizabeth Arthur, age 19, who passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a former student at Appling County High School.
Surviving is her son, DJ Pugh; mother, Melinda Moody; significant other, Devaunte Russell; two brothers, Christian Foland and Scotty Arthur, Jr.; two sisters, Christina Mosley and Cassie Mosley; aunts and uncles, Martina and Ron Ingram and Michael Gibson; nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverend Paul Dubberly officiating.
A eulogy was given by family and friends.
Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Ron Ingram, Charles Moody, Kyle Ross, Josh Ross, Dameon Hall and Scotty Arthur.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to have served the family of Martina Elizabeth Arthur.