Clara Annette Seward was born on May 11, 1941 to the late Leroy and Anna Seward in Graham. Annette was the sixth oldest of thirteen children.
Annette attended Appling County Consolidated School in Baxley, where she graduated with honors. After graduation, she moved to Jacksonville, Florida for two years. Then, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she attended Tennessee State University, graduated with honors and received a BS degree in Business Adminstration in Education. After teaching for many years, she furthered her education by getting her Masters from Fisk University. Unsatified, she returned to school to study for her Doctorate Degree. She retired from Hunter Lane High School in Nashville, Tennessee, after over 35 years of teaching. She also taught at Altamaha Technical College in Jesup for two years, setting up the business program for the school.
Annette joined Schrader Lane Church of Christ in Nashville, Tennessee, where she worked faithfully until her health failed. She was an advocate of education and financial stability. She also enjoyed traveling. She’s been to Spain, Australia, Hawaii, New Zealand, Alaska, Canada, Fuji, Europe and Belize, to name a few. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs Leroy (Anna) Seward; two sisters, Nellie Seward and Jacqueline Thomas; two brothers, Robert Seward and James Seward, Sr.; two brother-in-laws, Clarence Hayes and Tommy King; and three sister-in-laws, Lillie Bess Seward, Doris Seward and Nancy Seward.
She leaves to mourn three brothers, Glenn Seward and Richard Seward from Miami, Florida, and Roosevelt Seward from Antioch, Tennessee; five sisters, Lynette King and Dorothy Hayes from Grahan, Ella (Robert) Studevent from Washington, DC, Etta (Dwayne) Kemp from Clinton, Maryland, and Shirley (Lennis) Johnson, Hazlehurst, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.