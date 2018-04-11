Alvin Randall Tuten, Jr., of Baxley passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.
Alvin was born April 17, 1945, in Waycross to the late Alvin Randall Tuten, Sr. and Nell Sellers Tuten of Baxley.
Alvin graduated from Appling County Comprehensive High School in 1963 before attending ABAC and then graduating with an Ag Economics degree at the University of Georgia in 1967. He liked to tell everyone that he met his wife, Elaine, by pursuing the most beautiful girl leaving the home economics department at ABAC. He proudly served in the Army National Guard after graduating college. Alvin enjoyed a long successful banking career, beginning with the Farm Credit System in 1969 before he moved to the Baxley Federal Bank in 1973. He retired as their president in 2003.
Alvin is a lifelong member of Baxley’s First United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed Sunday school and regular services. He was involved in community life, serving as a founding member of the Baxley Kiwanis Club and helping with various civic and philanthropic events. He loved spending time with his family, from celebrating the Fourth of July at Dover Bluff to enjoying Elaine’s home-cooked meals. He also loved fishing, working with his pecan trees and timber, studying history, attending UGA football games, and visiting with friends and family.
Alvin is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Elaine Sellers Tuten, son Chris (Darci) Tuten of Douglas, and daughter Courtney (Lee) Dorman of Bishop, and grandchildren Madeleine and Natalie Tuten and Bryce and Katherine Dorman. He is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor Wells and Anne (Stan) Kanavage. Many extended family members, and dear friends also survive.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. immediately followed by the 4:00 p.m. funeral service at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Meguiar and the Rev. Guyton Weatherly officiating.
Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were nephews Barry Wells, Randy Wells, Kane Kanavage, Grant Kanavage, Shane Sellers and Colby Sellers.
Honorary pallbearers were all former employees of Baxley Federal Bank and Park Avenue Bank, Baxley Kiwanis Club members and fellow members of the McDonald Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baxley First United Methodist Church (217 South Main St., Baxley, GA 31513) or the Boy Scouts of America (11900 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31519).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.