2018 4-H/ FFA Market Hog Show results given

Monday, March 12, twenty-one 4-H members participated in the 2018 Appling County 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show, sponsored by the Appling County Stockman’s Association. The show was judged by Matt Howell of Brooks County.
Anna Kate Folsom’s 247-pound gilt was chosen as Grand Champion. Reserve Champion was Jamin Miles’ 275-pound barrow.
The three class winners and their weights were: Class I – Ally Smith, 230 lbs.; Class II – Chloe Boatright, 256 lbs. and Class III – Lilly Altman 278 lbs.
In the Appling County Farrowed (pigs must be born in Appling County) division, Grand Champion went to Anna Kate Folsom. Paige hand received Reserve Champion honors.
Southeastern Gin and Peanut presented the Showmanship first place winners with a plaque and check for their efforts. The first place winners were: Eli Boatright, first year exhibitor; Michael White, Junior Division and Jamin Miles, Senior Division.
To read the complete story about the Hog Show pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.