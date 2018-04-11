Skeeter plows through facepaint and twerps

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Comments (0)
By Dick Yarbrough

I could tell by the way the telephone rang that Skeeter Skates was calling. The phone sort of jumps and jangles when he calls. He can be a pretty intimidating guy, even to a telephone.
Skeeter is the owner of Skeeter Skates Plow Repair and Stump Removal in Ryo, Georgia. I don’t know many folks in the plow repair and stump removal business besides Skeeter, but if they are anything like him, it is a no-nonsense crowd that doesn’t waste a lot of time with pleasantries.

“Hoss,” Skeeter barked when I picked up the phone, “the plow repair and stump removal profession” — Skeeter considers his work a profession, like doctors and lawyers and belly dancers — “is hard enough without you going and messing things up.”

Before I could ask Skeeter to clarify what he meant, he proceeded to tell me. “You remember I talked to you last year about maintaining my position as an industry leader in the plow repair and stump removal industry and you suggested that I get on Facepaint and Twerp?” Actually, I think what we talked about were Facebook and Twitter, but this wasn’t the time to bring that up.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner