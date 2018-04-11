By Jamie Denty
Longtime friends gave us a bowl of orange-sized lemons from the tree growing in their front yard. Talk about fresh, juicy fruit. Whenever I make a lemon pie, my husband’s favorite, it takes squeezing three store-bought lemons to glean the 1/2 cup of juice required by the recipe. In contrast, it took only one of our gift lemons to offer more than a half cup. What a difference, both in quantity and in taste.
How fresh is fresh?
