How fresh is fresh?

By Jamie Denty

Longtime friends gave us a bowl of orange-sized lemons from the tree growing in their front yard. Talk about fresh, juicy fruit. Whenever I make a lemon pie, my husband’s favorite, it takes squeezing three store-bought lemons to glean the 1/2 cup of juice required by the recipe. In contrast, it took only one of our gift lemons to offer more than a half cup. What a difference, both in quantity and in taste.
Their generous gift prompted memories of other times I had the opportunity to taste truly fresh products. We visited an uncle while his winter garden was still producing. Before we left, he insisted that we go to the garden and take some collards home with us. I washed and cooked them the next day. They were, with minimum seasoning, the best greens I’ve ever eaten, and I really like most every kind of greens, even the frozen kind.

Likewise, I’ll never forget the baked potato that I was served in Idaho. Instead of talking about snow white or paper white, I now think of potato white whenever I want to describe the absence of any color. That Idaho potato was the whitest I’ve ever seen and by far, the tastiest.

