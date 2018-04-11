Egg on my face...

By Billy G. Howard

After I’d submitted last week’s column, I was advised of some discrepancy with information specified. The subject matter concerned something being reported more frequently as of late in that there’s another shooting by police every few days. That actually brings me to the point of this week’s opinion without meaning to be redundant. I was contacted the day following submission of the column and my attention was called to misleading facts as I’d quoted from an assumed reputable entity.

Informational statistics provided in the body of the on-line edition of a Michigan newspaper left me with an incorrect, biased, and misleading view perpetrated by the writer. The article reported there had been 263 Black men killed by police in just the first three months of this year. In actuality, there had been 264 shootings at the time of my column’s submission and the majority of them Caucasian. To quote the person who pointed out the misleading information, “The number is now 264. By race the numbers are White 119, Black 57, Hispanic 37, other 9, and unknown 42.”

During the past week, I’ve taken the initiative to spend several days searching results from a number of reports including Newsweek, USA Today, Statista, and Police Violence Report.com. It’s somewhat unnerving that there’s such disparity in reporting methods and the subsequent results. Some reflect a disproportionate number of Black men being killed totaling as many as twice the number of Caucasians. Then again, there are statistics that dispel this as myth when they denote the majority of deaths as being those of Caucasian men.

